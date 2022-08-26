LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Visitors to Lava Beds National Monument will face temporary road closures and delays as a project to pave park roads continues.
In addition, the road work will continue to impact park sites.
According to a park update, as the paving project heads south from Lava Beds’ main entrance there will be temporary closures and disruptions to some of the park’s sites throughout the next several weeks.
Visitors are encouraged to keep updated by visiting the park’s website at www.nps.gov/labe or by calling the visitor center during business hours at 530-667-8113.
Among current and upcoming impacts:
• Valentine Cave Road and Skull Cave Road will be temporarily closed while the pavement is removed and replaced. It is expected the closures will last only a few days at each site. The Merrill Cave Road is currently closed due to ongoing work resulting from last fall’s Antelope Fire along with the repaving project.
• Indian Well Campground will remain accessible during the repaving of the campground access road. Traffic control will be provided on the access road during the hours when pavement work is being done. The two loops in the campground will not be paved this year, only the access road.
• There will be closures to the visitor center parking lot and Cave Loop Road in September. Work is expected to begin in these areas Sept. 6. During this time, visitors are asked to park at the Indian Well Cave parking lot and walk up the pathway to access the visitor center. Work in these areas is expected to last through September.
• To accommodate park staffing at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair, which runs from Sept. 8 to 11, the visitor centers at Lava Beds and Tule Lake National Monuments will be closed. ”Please come and visit us at the fair!”
During the course of the project visitors should expect:
• Possible delays up to 30 minutes in the construction zone. Work will generally be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Work will not typically occur on weekends and holidays.
• Obey instructions by flaggers on the road and watch for the pilot car before traveling through the construction zone.
• Remain in your vehicle when waiting for the pilot car.
• Obey posted speed limits.
• Refrain from parking around barriers that mark closed sections of the roads. Access is needed for construction and safety vehicles.
Visitors without an Interagency or park annual pass can pay the entrance fee at the entrance station when staffed, at the visitor center when open, or via cash at the self-pay kiosk outside the visitor center, which will be accessible throughout the repaving.
During the project, park officials note, “We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout the construction process.”
