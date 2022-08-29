PORTLAND — Though the burdens imposed on transportation workers have eased since the peak of the COVID pandemic, the lingering effects continue to bedevil agricultural shipping, experts say.
Nurseries are among the farm sectors that most depend on a robust U.S. transportation system, since they must quickly deliver plants to consumers across the country.
Apart from dealing with their own labor shortages, nursery producers also face shipping constraints caused by insufficient numbers of transportation workers, including truckers, experts say.
“It will be a long road back until we get enough truckers,” said Dale Parra, nursery specialist with Truck Transportation Services, a freight brokerage firm focused on food and agriculture.
Hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic convinced many truckers to retire or leave the industry, aggravating a nationwide shortfall that was already significant, experts said Aug. 25 during the Farwest Show, an annual nursery industry conference in Portland, Ore.
“Next time you see a truck driver, thank them for staying in business,” said Jana Jarvis, president of the Oregon Trucking Associations.
Coronavirus restrictions across the country often prevented truck stops from offering anything but fuel, leaving truckers with nowhere to eat, sleep or even use the restroom, she said.
“It was very adverse working conditions,” Jarvis said.
Even before COVID, the U.S. trucking industry had about 60,000 fewer drivers than it needed, she said. Since the start of the pandemic, that deficit has increased to 80,000 drivers.
Some companies exacerbated their shipping problems by mistreating truckers, some of whom remain reluctant to load and unload at those businesses, Parra said.
“Truckers are under-appreciated and without them, we would be in a world of hurt,” he said. “Go out of your way to be real nice.”
As many truckers retire, the industry also has a recruiting problem due to outdated stereotypes about the career, Jarvis said.
Many transportation companies will pay for the training required for a commercial driver’s license, but it’s still difficult for people to find time for this education, she said.
The industry needs to find ways to become more attractive to younger workers, Jarvis said. “I often tell young people there’s more technology now in a truck than in the lunar landing module.”
Financial incentives are part of the answer to the trucker shortage, she said. “How do we solve that? We offer more pay.”
However, higher wages don’t necessarily translate to more readily available labor. Some truckers who’ve received raises have opted to work less often and earn the same income, she said.
Other transportation sectors have also encountered recruitment problems, experts say.
Railroad companies are likewise struggling to fill positions as workers retire, said David Anzur, founder of Anzur Logistics, a freight services company focused on rail.
“That has plagued moving product across the system,” he said.
The Port of Portland, which handles several transportation modes, has about 750 employees and 60 open jobs that it’s competing to fill, said Teresa Carr, its director of business development and commercial properties.
“We operate very much like a small city,” she said.
The port doesn’t directly employ the dock workers who operate its container terminal, which is running again after losing ocean carrier service several years ago, Carr said. The facility is also encountering a wave of retirements among members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
Members of ILWU are hired by the Pacific Maritime Association, whose board of directors includes major ocean shipping firms, she said. “We’re trying to convey to them that more labor is needed in this region.”
Inflation has been challenging for the port’s investment in airport upgrades, increasing the cost from about $2 billion to $2.5 billion, due to the rising price of steel and other materials, Carr said.
“The big projects came right online just as COVID was hitting,” she said.
The regional transportation system is affected by the limited capacity of Interstate 5 in Portland, which affects freight moving along the entire West Coast, experts say.
Upgrading that highway near downtown and replacing the bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will be crucial for trucks, as well as the railroads that depend on them, Anzur said.
“All of them have to move through this bottleneck,” he said.
Next month, the federal government is expected to decide whether to fund the Port of Coos Bay’s proposed expansion, which is intended to boost the region’s trade capacity, Anzur said.
Aside from the marine facility, transportation upgrades are needed farther inland, he said. For example, some tunnels need to be enlarged to allow rail containers to be “double-stacked” for efficiency.
Congestion at marine ports along the West Coast has lately been clearing up but it remains a problem, Anzur said. “Things have improved at these ports but there’s still plenty of capacity that could be built.”