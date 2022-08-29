Ag shipping panel

From left to right, Jana Jarvis of the Oregon Trucking Associations, David Anzur of Anzur Logistics, Dale Parra of Truck Transportation Services, Teresa Carr of the Port of Portland and Jeff Stone of the Oregon Association of Nurseries participated in an Aug. 25 transportation panel at the Farwest Show in Portland.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

PORTLAND — Though the burdens imposed on transportation workers have eased since the peak of the COVID pandemic, the lingering effects continue to bedevil agricultural shipping, experts say.

Nurseries are among the farm sectors that most depend on a robust U.S. transportation system, since they must quickly deliver plants to consumers across the country.

