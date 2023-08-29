In addition to the black spray-painted back panel of the piano, the newly painted left-hand side was also vandalized.
Molly O’Brien’s Klamath Piano Project shows a stark contrast from the white backing to a black, iridescent painting across the front.
After vandalized with black spray paint, artist Molly O’Brien repainted the back panel of her Klamath Piano Project by finger-painting the revamped design.
After writing the previous Klamath Piano Project story with an admission of gliding past the expected completion date, I decided it was time to finish the painting and bring this story to a close.
The following week, I managed to finish the left-hand side panels, adorned with the names of our family cats and the initials of our three handsome rats.
