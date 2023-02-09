Paid Leave

A screenshot of Oregon’s Paid Leave website.

 Courtesy of state of Oregon

The Oregon Employment Department has rebooted its website for the Paid Leave Oregon program, a state benefit program approved by lawmakers in 2019 to provide paid time off to working Oregonians. The program’s new web page includes sections specifically for employers, workers and the self-employed, and is available in five languages other than English.

The addition of multiple languages has been a priority for OED, after the agency struggled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to serve unemployed Oregonians who weren’t fluent in English.

