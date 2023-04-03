PacifiCorp last week filed its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan with the six state utility commissions in the company’s service area, advancing its path to net-zero emissions.

A Friday, March 31 press release stated that “the biennial long-term resource plan calls for a dramatic increase of nearly four times the company’s current wind and solar resources to a total of 20,000 megawatts by 2032, in addition to 7,400 megawatts of energy storage by 2029 as PacifiCorp continues to advance on its trajectory toward decarbonization and meet state and federal regulations and requirements.”

