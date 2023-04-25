Wildfire Lawsuit

Remains of the devastation from the 2020 Labor Day fires were still evident Feb. 26, 2021, in the small town of Gates, Ore.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Attorneys for PacifiCorp outlined Tuesday how they plan to defend against allegations the utility company’s equipment ignited several wildfires in 2020 that destroyed thousands of homes and property.

At one point, attorney Doug Dixon went as far as to call PacifiCorp’s actions during the Labor Day wildfires “extremely admirable” — a stark contrast to allegations from the plaintiff’s attorneys that the power giant’s negligence ignited devastating fires along the coast, Willamette Valley and in Southern Oregon.

