Prizes are awarded for Best Toga at a screening of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” at last year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival. The festival recently received a $2,500 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation.

 Kurt Liedtke/Special to the Herald & News

Arts and cultural organizations play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient communities.

To support their vital work, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves, according to a press release.

