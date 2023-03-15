Prizes are awarded for Best Toga at a screening of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” at last year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival. The festival recently received a $2,500 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation.
Arts and cultural organizations play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient communities.
To support their vital work, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves, according to a press release.
In Klamath Falls, the Pacific Power Foundation provided a $2,500 grant to Klamath Film for the Klamath Independent Film Festival, the only festival that exclusively showcases made-in-Oregon films, the press release states.
According to the press release, "This September event creates a tourism draw for Klamath County, and for many Oregon filmmakers it provides the lone opportunity to showcase their work on the big screen and in front of global audiences that stream the festival online."
Other grants from the foundation will help fund projects ranging from Shakespeare performances with American Sign Language interpretation to free music events, and from programming that engages diverse youth in public art projects to museums that share regional cultural history, the release states.
“These groups foster creative expression, inspire young minds, nurture well-being, and help us look at the world in new ways,” said Todd Andres, Pacific Power regional business manager, in the release. “We’re honored to support the incredible work they are doing.”
This recent round of grants focused on art and culture is one of the foundation’s four annual grant cycles.