The Pacific Power Foundation recently announced $203,500 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves.
According to a press release, these organizations, like Pacific Power, are deeply invested in their communities and intent on making them more vibrant and resilient.
The funds have been given to four Klamath County organizations.
Throughout the region, the press release states, local organizations deliver countless services and programs that increase access to healthy food, safe and stable housing, health care and mental health support, disaster relief and public safety programs.
According to the press release, every day, these neighbors who support and show up for each other are making our communities safer and stronger.
“We’re proud to build on the strength of our communities, and to help energize and expand the heroic work of local organizations,” Pacific Power Regional Business Manager Todd Andres said in the press release. “They are enriching our communities and improving the lives of our most vulnerable children, families and seniors.”
According to the press release, these safety and wellness grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following four grants totaling $9,000 were given to local Klamath County organizations:
• Bonanza Big Springs Park & Recreation District for the purchase of new, energy-efficient appliances for the park’s cook shack, which the community uses year-round for public and private events.
• Klamath County CASA Program to train 30 new volunteer court-appointed special advocates to serve as voices for children in court hearings, child welfare and school meetings and to assist as advocates for services.
• Klamath Senior Center to help provide 78,000 on-site meals, Meals-on-Wheels services and other assistance to area seniors.
• Pregnancy Hope Center for an infant car seat program and a safe-sleep program that helps families experiencing low incomes access the equipment and education they need to keep their babies safe.