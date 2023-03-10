Making the most of valuable water resources remains a top concern for the agricultural industry in Oregon as drought conditions persist across much of the state.
To help farmers, nursery owners and others in agriculture learn about the latest irrigation technology advancements and strategies to save water and energy, Pacific Power is offering a series of free Wattsmart “lunch and learn” workshops.
Presented in collaboration with Energy Trust of Oregon, a series of three free workshops will be held Tuesday, March 21 in Pendleton; Wednesday, March 22 in Lebanon and Thursday, March 23 in Klamath Falls. The organizations will also be on-site and presenting at the upcoming Central Oregon Ag Show on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25 in Redmond.
“This is an opportunity to ask questions and hear about some powerful, real-life energy solutions from around the region,” said Cory Scott, vice president of customer and community solutions for Pacific Power. “We’re here to help irrigators with some practical ways to save on resources and costs while improving resiliency from the impact of more extreme weather conditions.”
The workshops will break out all of the latest Energy Trust cash incentives for irrigation system upgrades and energy-efficient lighting. Attendees will also learn about Pacific Power’s program for reducing irrigation electricity use during peak times.