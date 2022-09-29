A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change.

Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Portland saw a record high temperature of 116 degrees, while cities including Salem, Hillsboro and the Columbia River Gorge also broke their all-time records. The heat wave, known as a “heat dome” trapped hot air over the region from June 24-29. Hundreds of people died across the Northwest, and at least 96 people died in Oregon, most of whom were home alone and had no air-conditioning units.

