SPRINGFIELD — Korrey Siracusa capped a five-run second inning with a grand slam, with Lalo Barraza and Braeden Bellum combining on a five-hitter, as Oregon Tech eliminated Lewis-Clark State from the Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball tournament, earning a 5-4 victory at Hamlin Sports Complex.
Barraza earned his school record ninth win of 2023, as OIT (33-18 overall) tied the school record for wins in a season. Barraza went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Bellum fanned six over the final three innings, allowing just one hit.
LCSC (30-16) cut the lead to 5-4 in the ninth on an Isaiah Thomas solo homer, but Bellum struck out Dominic Signorelli to end the game.
OIT did all its offensive damage in the second inning. With one out, Alonzo Vergara and Bryce Petrilla walked and Brodie Marino was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Sean Tobin reached on a bunt to score Vergara and, an out later, Siracusa went deep to left-center field to give the Owls a 5-0 lead.
LCSC rallied with three runs in the fourth. Sam Olsson drew a leadoff walk and Charlie Updegrave followed with a two-run homer to right field. Isaiah Thomas tripled to center field and scored on Dominic Signorelli’s one-out sacrifice fly to left. The score remained 5-3 until the ninth.
OIT was scheduled to meet British Columbia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the championship round, needing to beat the T-Birds twice to win the league title. A final game, if necessary, is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The tournament started Sunday in Klamath Falls after Saturday’s games were rained out. With field conditions questionable, the conference moved the tournament to Bushnell University, whose field has a turf surface and lights.