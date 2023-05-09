OIT's Korrey Siracusa

Korrey

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

SPRINGFIELD — Korrey Siracusa capped a five-run second inning with a grand slam, with Lalo Barraza and Braeden Bellum combining on a five-hitter, as Oregon Tech eliminated Lewis-Clark State from the Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball tournament, earning a 5-4 victory at Hamlin Sports Complex.

Barraza earned his school record ninth win of 2023, as OIT (33-18 overall) tied the school record for wins in a season. Barraza went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Bellum fanned six over the final three innings, allowing just one hit.

