The Bonanza Extravaganza, the town of Bonanza’s biggest annual summer festival, kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with an event to fuel the rest of the day — with coffee and donuts for sale at the Lion’s Club Cookshack at Big Springs Park.
“It’s good old hometown fun,” Cheri Stewart, the event coordinator, said. “We want people to know what big things our little town can do.”
The events at the Bonanza Extravaganza certainly fit the bill for classic, family-friendly fun.
The Basin-wide community festival gets into gear at 10 a.m. with a parade on Highway 70. The rest of the day will include a wing cook-off and a pie baking contest, the Homemade Hobby Festival, Show & Shine Car Show, children’s art festival, quilt show, talent show, Lions Club lunch and dinner, concerts, snack vendors, town-wide garage sales, sack races, watermelon eating contests, bounce houses and much more.
There will also be performances from Klamath Falls musicians the Black Cadillac Kings and Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine.
For more information and to register for any of the events, call 541-545-6566 or email bonanza97623@gmail.com.