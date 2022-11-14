College Enrollment

This file photo shows the Portland State University campus in July 2021.

 Hanin Najjar / OPB

Many of Oregon’s public colleges and universities are seeing fewer students this fall compared to last year, according to the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission. For some institutions, the decline in enrollment is a continuing trend only heightened by the pandemic.

“If you combine all of our public institutions, community colleges and universities — and look at student headcount — fall enrollment is down 1.2% from last year,” said HECC executive director Ben Cannon at a board meeting Thursday.


Tags