The scholarship committee for the Klamath County Ousley Scholarship Fund recently announced applications for the 2023-24 academic year are now available.
Applications for both new and renewing applicants as well as scholarship requirements and information are available at the fund’s website at www.OusleyEdFund.org.
Students must have graduated from a high school in Klamath County or received a G.E.D. by July 1, 2023, and may elect to attend any private non-profit or public college, university, community college, or vocational or technical school in the United States.
Recipients of the scholarships must enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time status to receive scholarship funding. Graduate students also are eligible to apply.
Students must have a good scholastic record and demonstrate some need for financial assistance.
In the 15 years since the inception of the scholarship committee, the fund has awarded more than $2.5 million to Klamath County graduates.
The fund and committee annually distribute approximately 90 scholarships, averaging $2,000 per scholarship for the academic year.
The scholarship committee will consider completed applications with all required attachments that are postmarked by the March 15 deadline.
Scholarship award recipients will be notified by June 15.
For further information, contact Committee Chair Bonnie Lam by phone at 541-850-5966 or email the fund at OusleyEdFund@aol.com.