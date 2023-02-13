The High Desert Museum has announced the name of a new orphaned river otter pup who came to live at the Bend zoo’s otter exhibit.
It’s Wesley.
The museum and zoo held a fundraising auction to name the North American river otter pup.
The Bounds family, longtime HDM members, won the auction and named the young otter Wesley.
The name has a family connection but also originates from “the cardinal direction ‘west’ and a clearing of grassy land, ‘lea’,” according to the museum. The name Wesley has its origins in England.
“The otter exhibit is the highlight for so many people’s visits to the Museum, and we’re so grateful to have helped play even the smallest part in it. Wesley is destined to be a friend to many, and we look forward to visiting him every chance we get,” said Tucker Bounds, member of the Museum’s Board of Trustees.
Young Wesley came to the Oregon museum and zoological park last May after he was found “emaciated and severely dehydrated” near Sunriver. His mother could not be located, according to HDM officials.
“The community has been as curious and excited as we are to learn the name of this rambunctious river otter,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw. “We invite all to come see why a group of river otters is called a romp.”
The pup, which weighed 2.4 pounds on arrival, presently weighs about 15 pounds. In the wild, otters become independent at approximately 12 months old.
Wesley joins two other otters, Brook and Pitch, in the exhibit. The Oregon museum and zoo has more than 100 animals under its care.
“Wesley is almost as big as the two other resident adult otters,” Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson said. “The three of them get along well but Wesley can wear out the other two, just like any family group.”