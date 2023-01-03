Orca Research

OSU researcher Charles Nye performs a serial dilution on the killer whale DNA taken from the crab pot line it was ensnared in, left; the carcass of the killer whale off the Oregon Coast, outside of Bandon in the summer of 2022.

 Provided By Charles Nye, OSU; NOAA Fisheries

Last summer, KLCC reported on a killer whale carcass spotted off the Oregon Coast. While the carcass was never recovered, an Oregon State University researcher has made some determinations from its genetic residue.

The dead orca was first spotted by an angler in June. Its body was entangled with crabbing gear. Marine researchers hoped to learn the cause of death and its identity, but the carcass disappeared.

Tags