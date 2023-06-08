Climate Study

Climate change is affecting fish and other ocean creatures, causing them to migrate. Warmer temperatures have forced orcas, pictured here, to move northward in search of food.

 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Climate change is forcing fish to move to cooler waters to survive, which means big changes for Oregon’s coastal communities and for international politics.

A team led by Oregon State University professor James Watson just won a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to study the migrations to map out what they mean for security.