Oregon gubernatorial candidates, from left, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D).
NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin will moderate the debate. Smullin will also be a panelist joined by Southern Oregon University President Dr. Richard J. Bailey, Jr. and Patsy Smullin, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 president and owner.
“NBC5 is very fortunate to partner with Southern Oregon University. SOU is a cherished and distinguished Southern Oregon institution,” said Bob Wise, vice president and general manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2. “Their participation brings extra gravitas to this historic debate.”
“Southern Oregon University believes it is vital to bring this debate to the voters of Southern Oregon,” Bailey said. “We are honored to partner with NBC5 and we will be an active contributor to ensure this debate will best serve the citizens of Southern Oregon.”
The debate will be broadcast live at 7p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 on KOTI-TV NBC2 in Klamath Falls. The debate will also be seen live in Medford and in the Eugene area on My Network TV-KEVU. It will also stream live on KOBI5.com where it will be available for viewing throughout the state of Oregon and beyond.
The KOBI-TV/Southern Oregon University Gubernatorial Debate will be commercial free and is sponsored by AARP, the Cow Creek Foundation, The Oregon Association of Realtors, The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors, The Oregon Beer & Wine Distributors Association and Oregon Business & Industry.