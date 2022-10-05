Governor Candidates

Oregon gubernatorial candidates, from left, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 Screenshot

In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D).

NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin will moderate the debate. Smullin will also be a panelist joined by Southern Oregon University President Dr. Richard J. Bailey, Jr. and Patsy Smullin, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 president and owner.

Tags