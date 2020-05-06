In this May 4, 2020 photo, Hector Calderon, joined by his wife, waves to well-wishers as he’s discharged from Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore. Calderon spent many days in the intensive care unit, where he was sedated and intubated, before he recovered enough to be transferred to a skilled nursing facility on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was listed as the state’s first confirmed new coronavirus case on Feb. 28.