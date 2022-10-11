Voting

Marcie Richey, of the Linn County clerk’s office, demonstrates the process she and other elections workers can use to examine a ballot to determine a voter’s intent.

 Mike McInally/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA.

“We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”

