Logging Views

State, federal and private forests in Oregon are managed for both timber and for conservation. A new survey finds many Oregonians think too much forestland in the state is being logged.

 Bureau of Land Management

More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey.

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests.

Tags