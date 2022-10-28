Homelessness

On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland.

 Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found.

Thirty-seven percent of 1,878 Oregonians surveyed identified the state’s homelessness crisis as the most pressing issue, according to a survey by the Portland-based nonpartisan Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The online survey of Oregonians 18 and older was conducted Sept. 13 to 21.


