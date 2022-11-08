Measure 113

In this file photo, Democratic members of the Oregon Senate stand in the mostly empty Senate chambers June 27, 2019, at the Oregon Capitol in Salem.

 Bryan M. Vance/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon voters appear to have impaired the ability of state lawmakers in the minority party to block contentious bills by fleeing the Capitol, a maneuver Republicans employed in 2019 and 2020.

Measure 113, pushed by public employee unions and supported by top Democrats, was headed for passage after early returns Tuesday.


