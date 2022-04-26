U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both positive test results were announced Tuesday, April 25.
"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted," Harris said in a statement.
The White House said Harris, 57, had not been in recent close contact with President Joe Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70.
"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative," said Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen on Tuesday.
Wyden is also fully vaccinated, according to his office. The Oregon Democrat chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee.
“As part of routine testing, Senator Wyden tested positive today for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms. He is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine.”
The senior Oregon senator was first elected to Congress in 1980 serving in the U.S. House until winning a Senate election in 1996.
Wyden, 72, joins a prominent list of U.S. elected officials who have tested positive for COVID — many of those have been breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated.
U.S. Reps. Pete DeFazio, 74, and Earl Bluemenaur, 73, both Oregon Democrats, announced earlier this month they had also tested positive for the virus.
“After waking up with a sore throat and out of an abundance of caution I took a COVID-19 test. That test came back positive. I am feeling well and experiencing only minor cold-like symptoms. I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted,” Bluemenaur said an April 11 statement.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports there have been more than 80.8 million COVID cases and 988,700 deaths attributed to the virus nationwide.
In Oregon, there have been 7,485 deaths attributed to the coronavirus and more than 716,400 cases overall, according to the state’s health authority.