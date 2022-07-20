A third suspect involved in a shootout with police after an alleged robbery attempt of an Oregon gun store has been apprehended.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demus Montez, 36 of Hermiston, Oregon, Tuesday morning after they found him sitting along Highway 82 near Elgin.
He faces attempted murder, attempted robbery, eluding police and weapons charges after he and two other persons allegedly shot at police and a gun store employee in Island City on Sunday, July 17.
Ashtin Clay Romine, 26 of Clarkston, Washington and Jessica Lyn Spalinger, 24 of Walla Walla, Washington, were apprehended Sunday after a police chase that involved shots being fired.
Spalinger and Romine face assault, reckless driving and fleeing from police charges.
According to Oregon State Police, officers were called to Bullseye Muzzleloaders and More in Island City at 12:45 p.m. for the report of a potential business burglary.
Officer checked and “cleared the area”, according to OSP.
Just before 2:30 p.m., cops were “summoned to the same business as the reporting party was describing three people wearing gloves and masks approaching the business,” according to a release from the state police agency.
An employee at the gun store confronted the suspects and shots were fired. The woman and two men fled in a vehicle and were pursued by police who arrived at the scene.
“During the course of the pursuit, occupants in the suspect vehicle fired rounds at the pursuing law enforcement vehicles, which ultimately disabled one patrol vehicle,” according to an OSP statement on the incident.
A state police trooper set up a spike strip and shot at the fleeing vehicle as it sped by. The strip punctured the vehicle’s tires and it came to a stop on Indian Creek Road near Rinehart Lane. The three suspects fled into the dense brush and vegetation.
SWAT teams were deployed to search for the trio in the Oregon woods and late Sunday Spalinger and Romine were captured.