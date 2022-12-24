A 38-year-old woman died Friday afternoon in a car crash during icy conditions on Highway 20 in Deschutes County.
Oregon State Police said Maria Aviles Tapia, 38, of Sisters, died in a single car crash just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 two days before Christmas
Tapia was a passenger in gold Suzuki XL7 SUV when it lost control during icy road conditions, according to the Oregon State Police.
“The vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of travel and struck a tree. The driver was transported to St. Charles (Hospital) in Bend with minor injuries,” OSP said
Tapia was pronounced dead at the accident scene. The roadway was closed for three hours during the post-accident investigation.
Firefighters from Cloverdale and Sisters as well as the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash response.
