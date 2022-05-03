A 50-year-old Oregon woman faces assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times on a rural road in Polk County April 24.
Police say Adele Uber, of Independence, stabbed a 56-year-old man while in a car early Sunday morning. She was a passenger in the man’s car, according to police.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the West Valley Hospital just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday after the man arrived with stab wounds.
Deputies said the stabbing occurred on a “rural country road” and he was transferred to Salem Health Hospital because of his injuries.
“Medical staff advised the investigating deputies that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and received serious physical injuries to his arm and shoulder.” PCSO said in a statement.
PCSO said the stabbing was a domestic violence incident. Uber was arrested Monday at 5 a.m., police said. She also faces an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
