Severe drought conditions and changes with the climate are having scores of impacts across the region — including severe wildfires.
The Klamath Falls City Council will consider a plan at its May 2 meeting to change when to start noxious weed abatements in response to warmer and milder winters and help reduce nuisance brush and dangerous fuel for fires.
Currently, weed reduction efforts and code enforcement initiatives run from May 15 to Oct. 30.
The council is being asked to move the start date back a month, to April 15, because of warmer winders.
“Our city code currently allows for weed abatement to start in May. Recently, with mild winters, the weed problem is often out of control prior to the city code enforcement officers being able to address it. By moving their enforcement window up by one month, the officers will be able to better work with citizens to address the problems posed by weeds and lower the risk of fires,” said Kristina Mainwaring, the city’s public information officer.
The state and region have seen warmer winters and more extreme weather events with climate change — including scorching wildfires and severe droughts. Noxious weeds in the region include various thistles, knapweeds, Dyer’s woad, Houndstongue and puncture vines.
Mainwaring said getting to weed removals earlier can help get ahead of potential problem properties and acreage that feed fires.
“Mild winters and warm weather cause grass and weed dormancy to break early. Warmer weather will ‘wake up’ grass and weeds and they will want to start growing again and not all weed species emerge at the same time," she said. "The drier conditions then cause the early growing weeds to become dry and a potential fire hazard. Grass and weed fires burn with great heat and intensity and spread very quickly to structures, vehicles, fences and adjoining properties.”
The ordinance change also changes the date for public notices for planned weed abatements from May 1 to April 1 to complement the other adjustments.