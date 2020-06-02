U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams has called for Gov. Kate Brown to deploy the National Guard to assist the police as local demonstrations over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd are headed toward a fourth night in the state.
Speaking at a press conference Monday morning, Williams acknowledged the anger demonstrators feel over Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers. One officer used his knee to apply pressure to Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes while Floyd said he could not breathe. However, Williams called damage in Portland — particularly to the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse — “sickening.”
“This has to stop,” Williams said. “And in order for that to happen in the city of Portland, we need help. We need more help.”
Asked if deploying National Guard troops could escalate what has already been at times a tense situation with demonstrators, Williams said that was a possibility but he still supported the move.
“At some point, you have to do the right thing,” Williams said. “Is there a risk? I suppose. Yeah, there’s a risk every day in many things that we do and sometimes you just have to accept it, and act in a way where you draw a line in the sand and say you’re going to do everything you can do to support law enforcement.”
The message echoes similar calls from President Trump for states to take a more militarized approach to demonstrators.
In a video call with governors, law enforcement leaders and national security officials Monday, Trump called for tougher crackdowns on the nationwide protests.
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said to the governors and local leaders on the call. “You have to arrest people.”
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he, too, supports National Guard troops deploying in the city to help stem protests, which have largely been peaceful but have seen waves of property destruction and theft at times by smaller groups of people. Businesses have estimated those damages to reach into the millions of dollars.
The officials said National Guard troops could help protect buildings like the Justice Center, freeing Portland police officers to manage crowds, which swelled significantly Sunday night. Portland Police Chief Jami Resch, speaking at a 2 a.m. press conference, estimated Sunday’s crowd at more than 6,000 people.
Wheeler said he has had at least three conversations with the Oregon governor asking her to consider mobilizing the National Guard, but she has resisted those calls so far. Instead, Wheeler said Brown has offered more support from the Oregon State Police.
The governor’s office is weighing whether the troop’s involvement is necessary.
A source close to the governor’s office said Brown is hearing from members of the black community who are opposed to sending in the National Guard troops for fear of escalating what have largely been peaceful demonstrations.
Last August, when the city of Portland was bracing itself for what was expected to be a violent stand-off between far-right groups and anti-fascist demonstrators, Wheeler also called on Brown to have National Guard troops to respond.
The governor decided against deploying the troops at that time, noting that many National Guard troops do not have crowd or riot control training and she feared sending people with a military background would not help defuse the tense situation. That protest ended with little conflict between groups as Portland police managed to divert crowds.
At Monday’s press conference, Wheeler also announced he would be extending a curfew for Portland through Tuesday morning. He said he will not be putting a blanket curfew order in place, and has decided to make that choice on a day-by-day basis.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.