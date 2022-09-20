In a punishment that seems to date back to another century, two men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in an Oregon national park have been forced to forfeit mules and other gear and write letters of apology.
The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said the two Oregon men — David H. Ravia, 69, of Dayton, and Caleb L. Richmond, 48, of McMinnville, “guided out-of-state hunters in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area for at least the last 10 years.”
Oregon State Police troopers arrested Ravia and Richmond in an August 2019 sting operation in the Hells Canyon area near the Idaho border. The national recreation area totals close to 652,500 acres.
“Troopers apprehended and served search warrants on Ravia and Richmond at a trailhead as they led a pack string of six mules carrying hunters and gear toward their remote camp,” according to police.
The investigation include interviews of the alleged hunting guides customers in Ohio and Michigan. Police said the two men told their clients to say they were friends — and not hunting guides.
Oregon law requires hunting guides to be properly insured and bonded and trained in first aid and safety procedures. The mandate license costs $150.
Richmond pleaded guilty to five state counts of failing to register as an outfitter or guide in June 2021. He is serving 24 months probation and is prohibited from hunting, guiding or possessing guns while camping. He also has to pay fine and write a formal letter of apology.
Ravia pleaded guilty in April to three counts of not registering as guide. He faces similar penalties —including the letter of apology.
Ravia also forfeited evidence seized in the case — including two mules, a chainsaw and saddles, according to the state agency.
The mules are now property of the state wildlife agency. They might be used to help with a fish stocking program, according to ODFW wildlife biologist Phillip Perrine.
Two tipsters who reported the unlicensed guides to OSP also received a $200 reward from the state.