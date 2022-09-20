In a punishment that seems to date back to another century, two men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in an Oregon national park have been forced to forfeit mules and other gear and write letters of apology.

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said the two Oregon men — David H. Ravia, 69, of Dayton, and Caleb L. Richmond, 48, of McMinnville, “guided out-of-state hunters in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area for at least the last 10 years.”

