State police troopers try to help a deer in La Grande. Unfortunately, the deer was later euthanized because it broke two of its legs.
Oregon State Police troopers attempted to rescue a deer trapped in a fence near their La Grande station on Sunday, March 6.
A couple out for a walk spotted the deer marooned in a fence line at approximately 5 p.m. and called the police, according to OSP.
A trio of state troopers responded to the scene to help untangle the deer the fencing. A state police spokesperson said Monday that the deer to later be euthanized because it suffered two broken legs.
State officials recommend the public call the state police or Oregon Department of Fish and Wild if they see an animal in distress.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.