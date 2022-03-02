Region reacts to Biden's handling of Putin's war, gas prices

Lawmakers across Oregon and northern California are reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as the White House handles escalating tensions and rising gasoline prices.
The reactions highlight partisan policy splits over Biden’s foreign policies and approaches to energy.
The GOP congressional members representing southwestern Oregon and northernmost California are critical of the Biden administration as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up crude oil and gasoline prices.
The U.S. and NATO have not yet imposed sanctions on Russia’s fuel exports. Still, gasoline prices are above $4 per gallon in Oregon and crude oil prices are not well north of $100 per barrel.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, said Biden’s State of the Union address on March 2, missed the mark as gas prices rise.
“The speech failed to address a looming problem, regaining our nation’s energy independence in an effort to limit inflation and provide global stability. By increasing domestic energy production we can lower prices for American citizens, support our European allies, and undercut Russia’s main economic source; all while creating more good-paying American jobs,” said LaMalfa. “If we were serious about energy policy, we would be building abundant, carbon-free nuclear power, building more hydro-electric dams, and expanding domestic production of oil, including pipelines, to ensure America isn’t reliant on our adversaries for energy.”
Biden said the U.S. and 30 other countries would release 90 million barrels of oil to “help blunt” the rise in fuel prices. “When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” Biden said.
Oregon Democrats like Biden’s handling of the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“As Putin’s unprovoked and horrific war in Ukraine continues, President Biden delivered an unequivocal message: The U.S. does not give in to bullies, and the U.S. will continue to lead the free world in standing up against these horrors and exacting a devastating economic price for Russia’s aggression,” said U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon.
The U.S. and its European allies have imposed economic and financial sanctions on Russia, though not yet on oil and natural gas imports. A number of U.S. companies, international sports bodies and social media platforms are also punishing Russian entities.
“People everywhere are paying attention to Putin’s crimes and taking to the streets—including in Russia, where ordinary citizens are courageously risking their own safety to protest,” Merkley said. “And the world, led by this administration, is responding in unprecedented fashion.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, supports Biden’s renewable energy focus and wants to move away from reliance on “tyrants like Vladimir Putin.”
“President Biden urged Congress to pass our clean energy tax package. This is our last chance to prevent the most catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provided a stark reminder this week of the urgent need to free ourselves from the need for oil and gas from despots,” Wyden said. “Enacting our package of clean energy tax incentives, which would lower emissions by the power sector by more than 70 percent, is essential for the climate, family budgets, and global security.
Biden defended the strength of western sanctions against Russia during his speech before Congress.
“Together, along with our allies, we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions. We are cutting off Russia’s largest banks and international financial system preventing Russia’s central bank from defending the Russian ruble, making Putin’s $630 billion war fund worthless,” Biden said.
Conservative Republicans – including U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon — have criticized Biden on the Ukrainian front pointing to the U.S. exit from Afghanistan last year.
“We must recognize that after the Afghanistan debacle the world perceives the Biden Administration as weak. As a result, bad things like the invasion of Ukraine happen. We must re-focus on the essential security elements of our nation if we are to survive in a world filled with the irrational and amoral. The attack on Ukraine serves as a warning; and, we are going to be tested over and over again and we need to be better prepared,” said Bentz.
The Oregon Republican faulted Putin for the war and escalating tensions between nuclear powers.
“The invasion of Ukraine is a war of inexcusable aggression initiated by a dictator with no internal limits on his power. Vladimir Putin will kill thousands, destroy the lives of millions, and produce ruinous economic consequences for Russia and Ukraine. His obvious intent is to crush Ukrainian freedom and expand his Stalinist rule by fear and raw military power,” Bentz said.
He also said the war shows the need for robust U.S. defense spending. The U.S. spends more than $770 billion annually on defense with bipartisan support for those spending levels.
“As Western sanctions bite into the Russian economy, Putin has resorted to the threat of nuclear war. If we needed a reminder of the existential need for a military capable of defending against a madman with his finger on the nuclear trigger, we have it,” Bentz said.