Not yet six months into her job, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch stepped down Monday and announced that she had asked Chuck Lovell, an African American lieutenant, to replace her.
The stunning change in leadership comes as city police are under fire for their handling of massive demonstrations across the city spurred by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“When your boss comes to you and says the community needs you,’’ Lovell said, he had to take on the important responsibility.
“I felt like if I in some small way could be the start for some community healing, it was my duty to do that,’’ he said.
Lovell, hired as a police officer in Portland in 2002, becomes the fourth African American to lead the city’s police force of about 950 sworn officers.
Resch said she considered the community’s needs and believed the change was necessary.
“I have asked Chuck Lovell to step into the role as chief of the Police Bureau,’’ she said at a noon news conference. “He’s the exact right person at the exact right moment.’’
Resch said the decision was hers and that she will continue at the bureau in a role to be defined.
Her resignation marks the second major shakeup for the bureau in the past year, following the surprise departure in December of Chief Danielle Outlaw, the first African American woman to lead the bureau, to take the top job as Philadelphia police commissioner.
Resch alerted Mayor Ted Wheeler of her desire to step aside about midday Sunday and met with Lovell also on Sunday.
Lovell said he was stunned to meet with Resch and hear her request. “She felt like now was the right time for her to step back and for me to step forward,’’ he said.
Lovell served as Outlaw’s executive assistant. Under Resch, he led a new Community Services Division as an acting captain. The division includes the Behavioral Health Unit, a community engagement officer, a new homeless community liaison and a new civilian community engagement specialist.
Lovell was hired as a Portland police officer in May 2002, promoted to sergeant in July 2011 and lieutenant in July 2017. He has been active with the community, serving as a school resource officer at Jefferson High School and as a mentor in a “Boys to Men’’ program.
Resch described Lovell as “the most compassionate, humble, genuine to the core’’ person who never set out to become chief of police.
“You never wanted it. You were meant for it,’’ Resch said.
Resch said she’s not leaving the bureau.
“What’s important is that we focus on standing beside Chief Lovell,’’ Resch said.
Tony Hobson, director of SEI Enhancement Inc., said Resch’s decision to step aside is “virtually unheard of,’’ and credited Resch’s courage and selflessness to take this action to help heal police-community relations at a crucial time.
Resch said she made the decision after listening to local community members like Hobson. “I’ve asked our community time and time again, what do we need to do. The Portland Police Bureau has made change ... but in the words of Mr. Hobson, those are changes but they are not the change. What the Portland Police Bureau has not done is stand up and say, ‘We will be the change.’’’
Mayor Ted Wheeler said he’s “100 percent confident’’ that Lovell is the right person for the job.
“Together we will work on meaningful and bold reforms,’’ Wheeler pledged. The mayor, who serves as police commissioner, acknowledged that the bureau has “missed talent’’ in promotions and succession planning.
Lovell said he was completely caught by surprise by Resch’s request. He said he will work to convey the “heart’’ of the Police Bureau and its officers.
“Let them know we are here to serve you, we are here to protect you,’’ Lovell said. “We fall down sometimes. We need to stand by each other.’’
Lovell said he was most disturbed by the videotaped images from Minneapolis of George Floyd’s final moments in police custody on May 25, when he was pinned to the ground by an officer who had a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes. Lovell said he was struck by the “lack of care or compassion’’ by the officers involved.
“That’s what stuck with me — the thought that that’s an idea that could exist. The fight is not with each other. The fight is against that idea — that people, institutions, the agencies that can harbor that feeling in their heart. That’s the true enemy. That’s what we should all be fighting against.’’
“We have a lot of work to do,’’ he said. “We’ll get busy doing that.’’
Lovell described himself as a public servant.
“I’m humbled,’’ he said. “I’m going to show up every day with a servant’s heart. I’m going to listen. I’m going to care about the community and care about people in the organization. All I can do is be me.’’
Donald Dixon, a longtime counselor at Jefferson High School, said he got to know Lovell when he worked as a school resource officer at Jefferson High School. Lovell made kids feel comfortable and quickly became keyed in on what was going on in the school and in the community, Dixon said.
Ronnie Herndon, a longtime African American community activist who is the director of Portland’s Albina Head Start program, said Lovell has helped assist him in maintaining a healthy environment for at-risk students. Herndon called Lovell “a person who not only cares but he acts.’’ Herndon said he knows the new chief will face some stormy days, “but we’ll be right there with you.’’
Pastor Herman Greene said he loves Lovell because he cares about the people, not the politics.
“Today, the community got what it needed,’’ Greene said.