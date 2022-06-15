Porcupine and Harbor Seal Meet

Porcupine, Nolina, meets the harbor seals in Steller Cove at the Oregon Zoo. ©Oregon Zoo / photo by Kathy Street

A soon-to-be 18-year-old porcupine at the Oregon Zoo offers some summertime wellness tips.

The Portland zoo’s African-crested porcupine named Nolina is known for her “morning power walks” keeping her sharp and spry.

The zoo is promoting the elder porcupine in a social media effort. Nolina’s daily jaunts can be seen here — bit.ly/NolinaWalks.

“It’s great exercise for Nolina,” keeper Virginia Grimley said. “Plus, it gives her a chance to experience new things.”

Nolina’s walks includes visits to the Oregon Zoo’s exhibits for piranhas, tortoises, a slender-snouted crocodile and flamingos.

