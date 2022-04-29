Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is the most unpopular governor in the country, according to a new poll.
The survey by Morning Consult gauges approval and disapproval of U.S. governors. Brown, a Democrat, ranks at the bottom with a 54% disapproval rating and a 41% approval rating, according to Morning Consult.
The research survey firm queried more than 600 registered voters in each state during the first quarter of 2022.
The most popular governors are Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, Vermont’s Phil Scott and Maryland’s Larry Hogan. They are moderate Republicans and enjoy approval ratings of more than 70%.
Beyond the first quarter, survey Brown has faced recent criticism for granting clemency to the convicted killer of 19-year-old woman.
Brown commuted a life sentence for Kyle Hedquist, 45. He was released from prison by the governor’s clemency order on March 22 after serving approximately 27 years in prison.
Hedquist was convicted in 1995 of killing Nikki Thrasher, 19, to keep her from potentially divulging information about a string of burglaries. Hedquist was 18 at the time of the “execution-style” killing of Thrasher. Police and prosecutors in Douglas and Marion counties objected to the clemency reminding the governor that Thrasher was lured to a remote area and shot in the back of the head by Hedquist.
Brown defended her decision in a social media post April 26.
“I am disappointed that several district attorneys have chosen of late to score political points by issuing press releases that stoke public fears in these cases, decades after the original crimes were committed. In the intervening years, often 20 or more, the Oregonians granted clemency have demonstrated that they have turned their lives around and pose a low risk to anyone in the public,” the governor said in a Facebook post. “It will always be easier to stoke fear and anger than to build understanding, compassion, and healing in our communities. But that doesn’t make it right. We have a chance, now, to correct the wrongs our justice system made in the 1990s, when being ‘tough on crime’ meant sentencing children to life sentences without a second chance. That’s not the kind of justice that most Oregonians believe in.”
The governor’s has not yet responded to a request for comment about the approval numbers.
Brown was also of one of the more aggressive governors in the U.S. with COVID-19 mandates and orders. The state and its image and tourism sector have also had to deal with negative national perceptions of civil unrest and rises in crime and homelessness in Portland.
U.S. President Joe Biden has also seen his approval ratings dip in Oregon with the U.S. economy facing 40-year highs with inflation, continued economic supply chain problems and the aftermath of the end of the Afghanistan war.
According to Morning Consult, Biden’s approval ratings in Oregon went from a positive 21 points in March 2021 to negative 5 points in March 2022. The president’s approvals have swooned in other states also including some key battlegrounds.
Biden carried solidly Democratic Oregon over former President Donald Trump by a 56.4% to 40.4% margin in the 2020 election.
Trump carried southern Oregon counties including Klamath which he won by a 69% to 28% margin.