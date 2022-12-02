Police tasered a man in Grants Pass Friday morning who was “running in the street and threatening to shoot people.”
The Grants Pass Police said the man, 33-year-old Joshua C. Wilson, was “suffering from a combination of mental illness and methamphetamine-induced psychosis.”
Officers said the man told them he had a gun and was going to shoot them and “continually reached into his jacket and waistband to simulate drawing a firearm.”
Police eventually tasered the man. They found drug pipes but no gun.
Wilson faces criminal menacing, trespassing, drug and probation violations charges. He was booked into the Josephine
