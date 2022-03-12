Sheena Goguey, 32, has been missing in Medford since early in the week.
Police are searching for a missing Medford woman since Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Sheena Goguey, 32, was last seen leaving her residence in East Medford. She is described as 5’2” 210 pounds with black hair.
Her vehicle, a 2007 Honda Pilot, was found Friday near Vilas and Foothill Roads. Police said the SUV had been there since Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office has used drone, aircraft and ground searches for the Oregon woman.
