Police in Grants Pass are searching a man who allegedly robbed a store and then fired a shot after an employee pursued him.
The Grants Pass Police Department said the alleged theft happened on Friday at approximately 8:50 p.m. when a store employee at the Town & Country Market store reported a theft.
“When the employee followed the suspect outside, the suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of the store,” according to police.
There were no injuries and detectives are looking for a white male in connection with the theft and shooting.
