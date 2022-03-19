Portland police have recovered some allegedly stolen guitars as well as a combat landing boat as part of a theft investigation, but dozens of other instruments taken from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame remain missing.
The state music hall of fame is also offering a $1,000 reward for information on the theft of 72 autographed guitars from a storage unit in February.
The guitars are key to the hall of fame’s fundraising efforts for music education programs and scholarships, according to Terry Currier, president of the hall of fame.
“These guitars were autographed for auction to raise money for music education and scholarship programs. They include guitars signed by The Monkees, George Clinton, Lucinda Williams, Arlo Guthrie and Portugal. The Man; as well as guitars signed by each OMHOF annual group of inductees,” a statement from the museum reads.
Officials say the instruments could be for sale online or via pawn shops and music stores. Those with information are asked to contact Portland Police or the hall of fame.
Portland police did announce March 15 they discovered some other stolen items including guitars and memorabilia related to the same storage facility burglary that targeted a unit rented by the hall of fame.
Police investigators obtained warrants for storage units in Gresham and Fairview as well as a location in Damascus.
Police say they recovered 30 guitars and other music memorabilia as well as other items. The hall of fame said the recovered items were not among the items stolen from its unit.
Portland police said Eric Michael Lamberton, 40, faces burglary and theft charges related to the guitars as well as an industrial paint sprayer and a Zodiac brand combat rubber raiding craft.
The latter is a landing craft used by military personnel. They often price for $17,000 to $35,000.