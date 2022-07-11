A SWAT team standoff in Jackson County ended with man fatally shooting himself after a domestic incident.
A domestic violence and SWAT team situation turned deadly July 7 in Central Point, according to police.
Dustin Michael Davis Jr., 29 of Central Point, died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff related to an alleged domestic assault, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JCSO said deputies were called at 2:27 a.m. to the 6000 block of Table Rock Road for the domestic incident and armed man barricaded inside a house.
“Multiple shots” were fired at police when they arrived on scene.
“The suspect has prior assaults on the same victim,” police said a statement on the standoff.
The sheriff’s office said the SWAT team and negotiators attempted to contact David during the standoff. Police also said “no lethal rounds were fired” during the incident, according to a JCSO release.
The SWAT deployed flash bang devices during the Oregon standoff and nearby homes were evacuated.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.