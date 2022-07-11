Standoff

A SWAT team standoff in Jackson County ended with man fatally shooting himself after a domestic incident.

A domestic violence and SWAT team situation turned deadly July 7 in Central Point, according to police.

Dustin Michael Davis Jr., 29 of Central Point, died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff related to an alleged domestic assault, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said deputies were called at 2:27 a.m. to the 6000 block of Table Rock Road for the domestic incident and armed man barricaded inside a house.

“Multiple shots” were fired at police when they arrived on scene.

“The suspect has prior assaults on the same victim,” police said a statement on the standoff.

The sheriff’s office said the SWAT team and negotiators attempted to contact David during the standoff. Police also said “no lethal rounds were fired” during the incident, according to a JCSO release.

The SWAT deployed flash bang devices during the Oregon standoff and nearby homes were evacuated.

