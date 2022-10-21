Oregon State Police have identified the person killed in a big backup accident on Interstate 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Police said Phillip Frye, 29, of Portland, died in the foggy crash that involved more than 60 cars and commercial trucks on Interstate 5 near Eugene.
Four other people were transported to local hospitals — one in serious condition.
Dense fog and speed caused the big pileup which required school buses from Eugene to be brought in to transport drivers and passengers stranded after the accident.
