School is going to look very different for Oregon students come fall.
The state Department of Education on Wednesday released mandatory and recommended guidelines for districts to reintroduce pupils to classrooms. They include social distancing guidelines, cleaning protocols and instructions to cluster classes into smaller groups to manage potential spread of COVID-19.
“We are all leading through a time that nobody has experienced before. A global pandemic is a new challenge for school districts in Oregon,” state schools chief Colt Gill said.
School districts will have to submit blueprints for how they plan on adhering to these new guidelines by Aug. 15. The education department will host districts’ blueprints on its website.
“This will help parents understand exactly what it is their school is doing to ensure safety,” Gill said.
Those blueprints will differ between districts, department officials say, as state education and health officials recognize communities across the state have different needs.
It’s an approach Jim Green, executive director of the Oregon School Board Association, agrees with.
“We understand that our students, parents and staff members are facing numerous challenges in safely restarting school this fall,” he said in a statement. “This is unfamiliar ground for all of us, and what works at one school district may look quite different at another.”
Districts will have three overarching options for what classes will look like during the 2020-21 school year.
They can opt for a model where students return to school buildings for all their lessons, continue exclusively offering distance learning or combine the two approaches.
When students are inside school buildings, educators will need to keep them at least six feet apart and limit the number of people per classroom or other interior space so that each person has 35 square feet of space.
“Every time we say people can come together, those are opportunities for transmission. In this process, we want to mitigate all of those,” Gill said. “Individual plans need to be responsive to local public health but they also need to have heavy responsibility to keep people safe.”
In deciding which model to use, districts must assess their building and staffing capacity, what percentage of school employees and students belong to demographics particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and the local community’s rate of infection.
Older children should be able to easily follow physical distancing guidelines, Reynolds School District Superintendent Danna Diaz said. Educators in the Reynolds district will mark up common areas such as cafeterias with tape to show students where they can safely stand.
Elementary music teachers in the Reynolds district are composing songs to teach younger children about physical distancing and how to properly wash their hands.
“Kindergarteners and first graders do a really good job of listening to their music teachers and PE teachers,” Diaz said. “They love touching each other and they’ve got to understand they have to keep their distance and wash their hands.”
State officials say class sizes should be adjusted in an effort to maintain proper distancing and say teachers may use outdoor space and common areas to spread students out.
One option is for teachers to split their classes into smaller chunks and have students alternate which days they physically attend school, according to the state guidance. For instance, one half of the class could attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the other attends Wednesdays and Fridays.
Gill said that, under that approach, teachers would either livestream lessons for students who aren’t in the classroom or send home packets covering that day’s material.
In middle and high schools, the Department of Education suggests rigging student schedules so they stay in the same classroom while teachers cycle in and out.
The state will require adults who regularly come within six feet of students to wear face masks or transparent shields — a mandate that all but assures nearly every school employee across the state must have one.
Students won’t be required to wear face coverings, state officials say, although it will be recommended.
The requirement poses an added expense for districts as they slice their coming year’s budget in anticipation of a shortfall in state revenues.
Gill said the Department of Education may dole out cash assistance for districts to buy their own masks and protective barriers or possibly purchase its own stock and provide personal protective equipment for districts that request it.
That way, Gill said, the state may be able to leverage a lower price per unit as it negotiates a bulk order with suppliers. The Oregon Department of Education received $121 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government, $109 million of which has already been distributed to districts.
Children who physically attend school must be screened for symptoms before they enter the building or hop on the bus, whichever comes first. If any student or school employee shows symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, they’re to be immediately isolated and sent home.
Each school will designate a point person to enforce social distancing rules and report to the state any suspected coronavirus infections.
In order to return to the school building, those sent home will need to either be tested or wait three days after their fever breaks without the use of any medication to bring it down.
If a student or school employee tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll need to wait at least 10 days before returning or after testing negative twice, with those tests being administered at least 24 hours apart.
State guidance also requires districts to consistently clean playground equipment, common areas, classrooms and door handles. Students also won’t be allowed to share materials like scissors, pencils or art kits.
Oregon Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, in a statement said she hoped guidelines for reopening wouldn’t prove “excessive and unrealistic,” emphasizing her position that students should be in classrooms across the state come fall.
“Failure to open is unacceptable and unfair to all our kids and families. We cannot sacrifice two years of learning to fear and a lack of creativity. Local districts should be allowed to design safe classroom learning experiences,” Helt said. “Until a vaccine arrives, our schools must adapt so every kid can learn, grow and achieve. This virus is temporary, their education is not.”
Gill said the state guidelines are meant to address the challenges of potentially shepherding more than half a million students back into their classrooms. The Department of Education will revisit them at least three times before September on June 30, July 21 and Aug. 11.
“While these guidelines may seem challenging, we think this is the safest way to begin and maybe loosen restrictions as we go forward,” Gill said.
And when students do return to their classrooms, educators will be charged with attending to their social and emotional needs first and assess their academic standing after that.
“What we want to happen in the fall is for our educators to reestablish that care and connection with their students,” Gill said.