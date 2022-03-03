The state of Oregon is yanking investments by its pension fund and other investment vehicles in Russian companies facing U.S. sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.
State Treasurer Tobias Read announced the move to divest Oregon State Treasury investments in Russia on March 2.
The state treasurer oversees the state’s Public Employees’ Retirement Fund (OPERF) pension funds and other state investments. Those funds total approximately $139.1 billion.
Oregon’s move comes as the U.S and its NATO allies look to strengthen sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine, stepped up bombings of resistant cities and saber rattling threatening a broader conflict.
“The situation in Ukraine is serious, tragic, and growing more desperate by the day. I stand with Ukraine,“ said Read in a statement. “I have directed my staff at Oregon State Treasury to work with relevant federal agencies and regulatory authorities to dispose of assets in Russian companies and government entities that have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) or any other relevant federal agencies.”
Read said the divestitures would abide by fiduciary procedures. He also backed European and U.S. efforts to isolate Russia economically and financially after the invasion of Ukraine.
The Biden administration and its European allies have not imposed oil and gas sanctions on Russia fearing an even steeper rise in already increasing gas prices.
The average price of gas stands at $4.17 per gallon in Klamath County, $4.25 per gallon in Lake County and $4.16 per gallon statewide, according to AAA. Oregon gas prices are up $1.17 per gallon statewide since last year.
Some high-profile U.S. and western companies are also ditching their investments in Russia.
According to the Associated Press, the companies pulling out of Russian investments or stopping production and sales include ExxonMobil, Mercedes-Benz, Harley-Davidson, Apple, Netflix, Ikea, Volkswagen and H&M.
“It’s really tough to do business in Russia under the best of conditions. Now it’s become just crazy. So getting out is a smart business proposal,” said James O’Rourke, a professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business specializing in reputation management.
Companies will have to chalk up any losses as the cost of doing business., he told AP.
“This is like going into business with the Manson family,” O’Rourke said, referring to the followers of cult leader Charles Manson. “You honestly do not want your name associated with those people, and it’s probably not going to cost you that much to disinvest.”