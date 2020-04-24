Campaign contribution limits are legal in Oregon.
The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said limits do not violate the state constitution, a major ruling that clears the way for controls on campaign donations in metro-area races and potentially signals an end to Oregon’s distinction as one of the biggest money states in American politics.
The ruling promises upheaval and uncertainty during an election cycle that had already seen fundraising turned upside down by the novel coronavirus. It means strict contribution limits adopted by statewide voters in 2006 may have gone into place in the frenzied weeks before Oregon’s May primary election.
In an instant, the ruling potentially transformed Oregon from one of the nation’s most permissive campaign finance states into one of its strictest.
The court ruled that $500 campaign limits adopted by an overwhelming majority of Multnomah County voters in 2016 do not run afoul of the state constitution, which for decades has allowed the free flow of money into state politics.
The court’s opinion, authored by Chief Justice Martha L. Walters, concludes that contribution limits are not prohibited under the state constitution. It sends the case back to a lower court to decide whether Multnomah County’s dollar limits themselves are too low, while tossing out limits that Multnomah County voters set on campaign expenditures.
On the biggest question — whether the state constitution’s free speech provisions prohibit caps on donations to politicians — Oregon’s top court made clear: Limits are legal.
“It is the most important decision that the Oregon Supreme Court has made in the area of campaign finance reform in its history,” said Dan Meek, the Portland attorney who has led efforts to establish limits. “And it ends 45 years of unlimited contributions, including some on the order of millions of dollars.”
Meek said his interpretation is that the ruling makes enforceable contribution limits in Multnomah County and Portland — and also the state of Oregon.
In Portland, where voters approved limits in 2018, Mayor Ted Wheeler has tapped dozens of donors for checks above $500, drawing checks as large as $25,000 in his reelection bid. Meek said those large donations should now count as violations of the city’s limits.
“Wheeler was rolling the dice on having limits eventually declared unconstitutional,” Meek said. “He has lost that bet now.”
Wheeler’s campaign did not immediately respond to questions about whether he intends to return the money.
The biggest potential effect — and most heated fight — promises to be at the state level, where competitive races for two-year House seats can cost $1 million.
Oregon voters in 2006 adopted Measure 47, which capped donations at $500 for statewide office and $100 for legislative races. Those are some of the nation’s most stringent limits. But the initiative has lived in suspended animation because voters simultaneously rejected a measure that would have made Measure 47’s limits legal.
The supreme court previously put Measure 47 on hold, saying it would immediately take effect if another landmark 1997 ruling, Vannatta vs. Keisling, was ever “overruled to a sufficient degree.”
Thursday’s opinion didn’t specifically say whether Measure 47 was now in effect, but the court disavowed the earlier justices’ reasoning of Vannatta vs. Keisling.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno, who oversees statewide elections, is reviewing the opinion and “evaluating any appropriate next steps,” a spokeswoman said.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum didn’t immediately respond when asked whether she believes Measure 47 is now active.
Gov. Kate Brown said she supported reasonable campaign finance limits and was “certainly pleased to see the ruling” and believes it moves Oregon “to more of a case-by-case determination in terms of whether limits are reasonable.”
Democratic lawmakers had attempted to delay Measure 47’s implementation during the short session, an effort that failed amid the Republican walkout.
Business groups signaled concern that Measure 47 is in effect and said lawmakers should take up limits in the 2021 session.
“It makes no sense to revert to a legally flawed ballot measure that has been essentially mothballed for the last 14 years,” Sandra McDonough, CEO of Oregon Business & Industry, said in a statement. “A lot has changed in Oregon since 2006.”
Asked whether the influential business group planned to seek an injunction to prevent Measure 47 from taking hold, a spokesman said the ruling was still being reviewed.
Multnomah County commissioners, who defended the limits in court, all praised the ruling. A county spokeswoman said the county attorney and board of commissioners would determine the timing and next steps for enforcement.
“This is a historic day,” said Deborah Kafoury, chairwoman of the Multnomah County commission. “The people of Multnomah County voted to reclaim their power and voice from special interests, and we are proud to have taken decisive action to uphold their will.”
Today, Oregon is one of five states with no limits on statewide campaign donations. Corporations, unions, interest groups and wealthy individuals can give as much as they want. No one gives more than corporations. An award-winning 2019 investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed how the outsize influence of corporate campaign money helped limit environmental protections in a state that once aimed to be an environmental pioneer.
Oregon’s failure to regulate campaign money has given rise to an arms race that makes elections some of the nation’s costliest. The 2018 governor’s race broke records, with Brown, a Democrat, and Knute Buehler, a Republican, raising nearly $40 million.