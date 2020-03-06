The 2020 Oregon legislative session is effectively over.
Lawmakers set out with a hefty policy agenda for the 35-day session: bills to prepare the state for an earthquake, changes to the way wildfires are fought, efforts to address the state’s housing crisis and an ambitious climate change policy.
None of that happened.
Instead, Republicans in both the House and Senate left the Capitol to protest a cap-and-trade bill. On Thursday afternoon, after the two sides spent days trying to end an impasse, legislative leaders said there would be no more meetings and unexpectedly adjourned the session three days before the constitutional deadline.
On the House floor Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, known for being an even-handed and pragmatic politician, gave a passionate speech calling what happened in the 2020 legislative session a “corrosion of our democratic process.”
“This is a challenge I did not expect to face in my time as speaker,” Kotek said. “I did not expect to face a constitutional crisis in which so many of our colleagues simply decide to stop showing up for work until they get their way.”
Republicans in the Senate and House launched a walkout last week in order to block Senate Bill 1530, Democrats’ signature climate change bill. The proposal would institute a cap-and-trade system in Oregon, creating a declining cap on the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and forcing many polluters to pay for a portion of their emissions.
The Democrats’ decision to end the session came shortly after Oregon Republicans said they were willing to return to the Capitol on Sunday after more than a week away. But they had some conditions.
Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger and House Minority Leader Christine Drazan said Thursday they were open to attending floor sessions on March 8 — the session’s constitutional deadline — to pass a series of budget bills.
But the statement by Republicans seemed to seal the legislative session’s fate. Kotek fired back on the House floor.
“Now, after missing eight days of work and creating an insurmountable backlog of good bills and good budgets, the Republican leaders say they want to come back with 12 hours left so they can pick and choose what bills live and die,” Kotek said. “This would mean that after days of shirking their duties, they simply get to return and decide they can unilaterally kill all bills of their choosing.”
Sen. President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, took to the dais in his chamber shortly after Kotek.
The fight over climate isn’t over, Courtney said.
“We are going to deal with, let’s just say, the carbon bill,” Courtney said. “We are, through the governor’s executive action. What is going to happen and it’s started is that the governor’s office — whoever occupies it — is going to have to use more executive orders … That is how badly this institution has been hurt.”
On Monday, the state’s emergency board will convene to carve out money to address the coronavirus outbreak and offer flood relief to Eastern Oregon.
“This session is over,” Courtney said. “This session is over. This session is adjourned sadly, tragically.”