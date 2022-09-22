Monkeypox Africa

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. With monkeypox cases subsiding in Europe and parts of North America in 2022, many scientists say now is the time to prioritize stopping the virus in Africa. (NIAID via AP, File)

A second pediatric case of monkeypox virus has been reported in Oregon, according to the state’s health agency.

The Oregon Health Authority is tight-lipped about the juvenile monkeypox case but said its not linked to a school or day care setting.

