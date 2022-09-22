This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. With monkeypox cases subsiding in Europe and parts of North America in 2022, many scientists say now is the time to prioritize stopping the virus in Africa. (NIAID via AP, File)
A second pediatric case of monkeypox virus has been reported in Oregon, according to the state’s health agency.
The Oregon Health Authority is tight-lipped about the juvenile monkeypox case but said its not linked to a school or day care setting.
The state agency did not disclosed the minor’s age, location or how they contracted the monkeypox virus.
“Pediatric monkeypox cases have happened around the country during the nationwide outbreak, and unfortunately Oregon is no exception,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “As we have stated previously, this virus can affect anyone.”
"The Oregon child" was tested Sept. 14 and the positive results were reported to public health officials Sept 19, according to OHA which confirmed the first pediatric monkeypox case in August.
Most monkeypox cases have been found in gay and transgender men who have sex with other men. The virus spreads “primarily through close skin-to-skin contact”, according to OHA.
The state reports 204 “presumptive and confirmed” monkeypox cases in Oregon with 18.4% of patients identifying as Hispanic.
LGBT patients make up 68% of the Oregon monkeypox cases, according to OHA. Another 19% of monkeypox patients declined to disclose their sexual orientation to start health officials. Three percent of patients said they were straight.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports 24,364 monkeypox case in the U.S. with 4,753 in California, 3,810 in New York and 2,422 in Florida.
There are 64,290 monkeypox cases worldwide. The U.S. accounts for 38% of those, according to the CDC.