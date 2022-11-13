Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican, has won an Oregon congressional race giving the GOP another seat in their bid to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
She will also be the first Latina from Oregon to serve in Congress and could be joined by Democrat Andrea Salinas who is in another Oregon U.S. House race.
Chavez-DeRemer defeated progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in central Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. She will be the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, according to the Associated Press.
McLeod-Skinner had defeated U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary.
The battleground race featured significant fundraising and spending. Federal Election Commission filings show more than $10 million was raised in the raise and close to that spent on advertising, mailers, phone banks and consultants.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s office shows Chavez-DeRemer up by 6,502 votes over McLeod-Skinner.
The Associated Press and other media outlets have called the race for Chavez-DeRemer, who was mayor of Happy Valley, a suburb of Portland.
She will join U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, as the GOP contingent in Oregon’s mostly blue congressional delegation. Bentz represents rural southern and western Oregon including Klamath Falls.
The race for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District between Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson has not been called.
Salinas has a 4,400-vote lead, according to election tallies. The former Democratic state lawmaker is also Hispanic.
The Salinas-Erickson race featured $8.6 million in spending, according to FEC records.
The GOP is still looking for another seats to take control of the U.S. House after a disappointing midterm election. The Democrats held onto the U.S. Senate and won some key battleground races.
The lack of a “red wave” was created a blame game between various GOP factions. A larger split between former President Donald Trump’s populist MAGA wing, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the party’s neoconservative and business wings and the now Fox News-backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Still, the GOP made inroads with Hispanics with victories like Chavez-DeRemer’s in Oregon and with Latino voters shown in DeSantis’ blowout of Democrat Charlie Crist in the Florida governor’s race and favorable results in Texas.
In Oregon, the GOP had hoped for Christine Drazan could pull off the upset of Democrat Tina Kotek. She is behind Kotek by more than 61,000 with the Democrat projected the winner in a race that also featured independent Betsy Johnson and more than $65 million in spending.