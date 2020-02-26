Republicans in the Oregon House have now walked away from the Capitol over contentious climate change legislation, following the lead of GOP senators.
In a cryptic statement Tuesday morning, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said Democrats “have not had an interest in respecting the legislative process and have repeatedly refused to compromise” over Republican amendments to Senate Bill 1530, the session’s primary climate bill.
Though Oregon Democrats have supermajorities in both the House and Senate, Drazan accused them of using a “rigged process” to move the bill. She made no mention that her members would be absent Tuesday, but said: “we will continue to keep all lines of communication open.”
On Twitter, Senate Democratic Caucus Administrator Tom Powers wrote at 8:15 a.m. that House Speaker Tina Kotek had “announced that she’s been informed the House Republicans are also walking out on today’s floor session.”
Tayleranne Gillespie, a spokeswoman for the House Republican Office, confirmed members would not be present.
Republican representatives did not attend early morning legislative committee hearings, and when the House convened for floor session, only Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, was present. Helt represents a swing district where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans.
“As a moderate who wants to vote for common ground climate legislation, I will remain in the Capitol in hopes we can dig deeper, try harder, and reach further to find a policy that works for all Oregonians,” Helt said in a statement that made clear she opposes SB 1530.
The walkout marks the second time this session that House Republicans have left the building in protest. Twenty-one of the chambers 22 Republicans were a no-show last week, in protest of an evening floor session Kotek had called in order to advance bills before a legislative deadline.
The House, like the Senate, requires at least two-thirds of its members to be present in order to conduct business. That means the chamber is at a standstill if at least 21 Republicans refuse to attend.
As in the Senate, House Republicans are demanding that Democrats refer the cap-and-trade bill to voters, something which the majority party has repeatedly refused to do. Absent such a referral, it’s unclear whether any agreement can be reached.
The walkout further imperils a five-week legislative short session in which the main priorities for both parties have yet to pass. That includes budget adjustments to pay for housing, wildfire preparedness, and health care, along with a wide array of policy bills.
Under the Oregon Constitution, the session must adjourn on March 8 at the latest, though it could be extended incrementally by a vote of the Legislature. That appears unlikely.
The boycott appeared to catch many in the Capitol off guard Tuesday. Many expected a House walkout over cap and trade — if it came at all — would occur once SB 1530 made it past the Senate.
It’s unclear how Kotek will respond to the move. When Republicans refused to show up to a floor session on Feb. 18, she stripped one of the absent lawmakers, Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner, of a subcommittee chairmanship.
On Monday, after Senate Republicans walked away, Kotek tweeted: “Legislators shutting down the government by walking off the job is a crisis for our democracy… The members who refuse to show up and do their jobs are saying to a large majority of Oregonians: your vote doesn’t matter.”
On Tuesday morning, she struck a more conciliatory tone.
“I have routinely reached out to Republicans in a genuine effort to hear their ideas and compromise where we can,” Kotek said in a statement. “My door is always open … . We may disagree on policy, but one thing is for sure – we can’t reach consensus if the Republicans don’t show up for work.”
The House has already labored under delays this session, with Republicans refusing to waive rules that require each bill to be read in full before passage. Such waivers used to be common practice in the Legislature, but Republicans have forced bill reading increasingly in recent years to delay Democratic priorities.
SB 1530 would cap the greenhouse gas emissions allowed by the transportation, manufacturing and utility sectors, and lower the cap over time. Large emitters would be required to obtain credits for each metric ton of emissions and could trade those credits among themselves.
The absence of Republicans in both chambers is possibly unprecedented in Salem, even as walkouts have become popular in the last two years. GOP senators launched boycotts twice during the 2019 session.
After one of those walkouts, Senate President Peter Courtney asked the governor to send Oregon State Police after senators, prompting many of them across state lines to Idaho. Courtney said Monday he would not make a similar request this year.
“That’s more of a big show thing, and I’m not interested in big shows,” he said.