The latest vote counts in the Oregon governor’s race show Democrat Tina Kotek with a 29,639-vote lead over Republican Christine Drazan.
The Oregon Secretary of State reported Wednesday afternoon Kotek has 46.2% of the vote compared to 44.2% for Drazan.
Independent Betsy Johnson has 8.8% of the vote.
The state agency said with 78% of the vote counted Kotek has 683,385 votes while Drazan has 653,746 votes.
The Oregon raise is surprisingly close and is one of the most prominent outstanding races in the 2022 midterms. Vote counts are continuing and it could take days to determine a winner.
