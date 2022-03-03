In this March 13, 2020, file photo, unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The state of Oregon will receive more than $4.56 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to “address disparities in access to unemployment insurance.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, announced the federal grant money coming into the state on March 2.
The money is part of a push from the Biden administration to improve the use of unemployment insurance benefits and other government programs by African Americans, Hispanics, women, persons with disabilities as well as low-wage and rural workers.
“Throughout the pandemic, millions of workers across the country have relied on jobless benefits to make ends meet, but accessing those benefits has been challenging for too many Oregonians,” said Wyden. “While the Oregon Employment Department continues to work tirelessly to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible, I’m gratified to see federal dollars going to help the state address equity issues head-on.”
Wyden helped secure extra unemployment insurance for displaced workers during the pandemic, which enabled Oregonians to receive more than $6 billion in additional benefits. An estimated 22 million workers lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic and its shutdowns.
The money for Oregon is part of a $20.52 million federal disbursements aimed at helping improve unemployment insurance use by
Pennsylvania ($6.84 million), Virginia ($6.84 million) and the District of Columbia ($2.28 million) also received money from the Biden administration.
The money is from a $260 million grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The policy stems from Biden administration executive orders promoting racial and social equity and reducing disparities in the use of government programs and services.
“We are working closely with states to improve the delivery of benefits and services to America’s workers and job seekers. These grants are the first of their kind to advance equity in state unemployment insurance programs,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Throughout the pandemic, the unemployment insurance system provided a critical lifeline for millions of workers, yet far too many workers struggled to access benefits quickly. To become a more robust safety net and economic stabilizer, our unemployment insurance system must serve all workers fairly and equitably.”
States will also use the federal money to reduce backlogs and improve customer services as part of their broader diversity efforts.